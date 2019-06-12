【逃犯條例】新地御半山II期記者會改期
文章日期：2019年6月12日 11:37
因市民抗議政府修改逃犯條例，而令香港有多條道路仍然封閉，各公共交通均受影響，新地（0016）屯門御半山 II 期，原訂今日之新聞發布會將會改期。
