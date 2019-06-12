【逃犯條例】會德豐宣布取消Grand Montara記招
文章日期：2019年6月12日 10:53
會德豐（0020）宣佈，原定今日下午舉行將軍澳新盤Grand Montara記者會將會取消，並將改期舉行。
至於取消記者會原因，會德豐則未有就此交代。
